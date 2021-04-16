Eagles’ Howie Roseman lands near the bottom of a NFL Draft general manager power rankings

Building a Super Bowl roster is a science and one huge part of that systematic study is the ability to evaluate talent in the player selection process.

NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal recently ranked all 32 NFL general managers based on how they used their draft capital over the past five years.

Rosenthal didn’t include the nine GMs who have run one draft or less.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman landed at the bottom of the list at No. 21, ahead of only Dave Gettleman (Giants) and Mike Mayock (Raiders).

21) Howie Roseman, Eagles

Best pick: Dallas Goedert | Round 2 (No. 49), 2018

Worst pick: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside | Round 2 (No. 57), 2019

Roseman’s first pick back in charge after the Chip Kelly era was Carson Wentz. Signing Wentz to a massive second contract has proven far more costly (the Eagles have a $33.8 million dead-money hit in 2021, per Over The Cap) than moving up to select him second overall, as Wentz contributed significantly to a Super Bowl title and two other playoff teams. The picks Philadelphia traded away for Wentz, however, left the team with a smaller margin for error that Roseman didn’t sufficiently compensate for with quality selections. The next-best picks since 2016 include Dallas Goedert, Miles Sanders, Avonte Maddox, and Derek Barnett. Roseman deserves credit for an Eagles roster that was loaded from 2017 to ’19, but it wasn’t because of recent drafts.

The Arcega-Whiteside pick is the worst of the group and Jalen Reagor doesn’t pan out, you can add the passing of Justin Jefferson to the list as well.

