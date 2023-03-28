Eagles’ Howie Roseman isn’t hiding his intentions with Jalen Hurts

Howie Roseman isn’t hiding his intentions with Jalen Hurts originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

PHOENIX — Howie Roseman isn’t trying to hide it.

There are times when the Eagles’ longtime general manager will play coy but this isn’t one of them. The Eagles aren’t going to get a discount on Jalen Hurts and they don’t even want one.

They just want to figure it out.

Because Hurts is their franchise quarterback and they want to sign him to a long-term extension this offseason before he enters the 2023 season on the final year of his rookie deal.

Heck, Roseman brought up Hurts’ name before he could even be asked about him on Monday at the annual NFL owners meetings at the luxurious Arizona Biltmore resort.

“It’s no secret that sometime relatively soon we want to extend our quarterback,” Roseman said. “Our whole kind of roster building is going to turn a little bit here from a quarterback on a rookie deal towards hopefully a quarterback on a long-term deal. Not that we have anything done or anything but that’s obviously our goal, is to keep Jalen here for a long time.”

When asked if there had been any progress toward a long-term extension with Hurts, Roseman declined to get into specifics.

But then he made his intentions clear as day.

“I think what I said was we want him here long-term,” Roseman said. “He’s going into the last year of his deal and so that’s going to be a priority for us to extend him.”

Hurts, 24, is entering the final year of his second-round rookie contract, which will pay him just over $4.2 million in 2023. That obviously makes him grossly underpaid as he comes off a magical season. Hurts was the MVP runner-up in 2023 and led the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII.

Everything the Eagles have done this offseason is with this mega Hurts extension in mind. So the possibility of this deal in 2023 is somewhat prohibitive this offseason but the unknown isn’t.

“I think you have to navigate the offseason understanding that we’re not going to lose our franchise quarterback with one year left on his deal,” Roseman said. “Whatever that means, it’s going to mean that 2024 is going to look different. We’re not going to have a quarterback on a rookie deal. Obviously, not that we’re talking about (franchise) tags or anything like that, that’s not our goal there, but we’re going into it with our eyes open and understanding that we got to kind of flip it.”

Hurts in 2023 led the Eagles to a 14-1 record in the regular season. He completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He also ran for 760 yards with 13 touchdowns. He was nothing short of tremendous.

A possible reason for urgency this offseason beyond the obvious is that two other elite level quarterbacks — Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert — are also eligible for contract extensions this offseason. There’s a chance that whichever contract gets done first becomes the new floor for the other two.

But that’s not on Roseman’s mind either.

“I think at the end of the day, we’re not looking to anything but what’s fair for us and for our players,” Roseman said. “I think that dynamic about what everybody else is doing, we have to do what’s best for us. I don’t know that we necessarily spend a lot of time thinking about when we’re doing it based on other teams.”

The good news is that the relationship between Hurts and the organization is very strong. Both sides want Hurts to be an Eagle for a very long time. These deals don’t happen overnight but there are plenty of reason to be encouraged.

