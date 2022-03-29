Eagles’ Howie Roseman defends decision to bring back Derek Barnett

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Zangaro
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Derek Barnett
    Derek Barnett
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Howie Roseman
    American football executive

Roseman defends decision to bring back Derek Barnett originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Howie Roseman knew he wasn’t going to win any popularity contests by bringing back Derek Barnett.

He did it anyway.

The Eagles last week agreed to a two-year deal to bring back their disappointing first-round pick from the 2017 draft.

“I think the perception of Derek is probably not fair with the reality,” the Eagles' GM said at NFL owners meetings on Monday afternoon. “He’s a guy, that if you’re looking at a different team and you go, ‘A 26-year-old defensive end coming off his not-best year’ we’d probably look at that and go maybe that’s an opportunity.”

In this case, the opportunity came in the form of a cheaper contract. We still haven’t seen contract details from this deal, which lets us know it’s much less expensive than any contract Barnett envisioned signing before the start of free agency.

Before free agency began, some thought Barnett, despite a rough season in 2021, would still command over $10 million per season. That clearly didn’t happen.

“I think going into free agency, he probably thought a little differently about where he would be,” Roseman said. “And for us, understanding that’s where he was thinking. It got to a point where it’s a huge priority to us to have a wave defensive line that’s really good. We know we can count on him. Obviously, it’s a position we want to continue to add to. We don’t want to make a strength a weakness.”

Translation: We got Barnett back for pretty cheap and we won’t be relying on him like he’s a first-round pick anymore.

It makes some sense. Because while Barnett is frustrating and his career has been disappointing, he’s not a bust either. He’s at least a functional player in the NFL who actually does some things well. (Go ahead and insert your personal foul joke here.)

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

If you can remove Barnett’s disappointing history with the Eagles and look at the signing in a vacuum, you can make sense of it. The problem is that in Philadelphia, we’ve all seen Barnett fail to live up to his draft status, we’ve seen him pile up 25 penalties in five seasons and we’ve seen him continually tease us with talent that never seems to turn into consistent production.

After last season, it really felt like the best thing for both sides would have just been to go their separate ways.

But according to Roseman, that’s what everyone outside the NovaCare Complex thinks about Barnett.

“The team feels a different way about him,” Roseman said. “You can go to the leaders on the team, you go around the building and ask people about Derek Barnett, you ask our players, you ask our strength coaches, you ask our position coaches, our head coach, our coordinators and they go, ‘I love Derek Barnett. I love how he plays, I love his mentality, I love his work ethic, I love his leadership.’ For us, I think we see it differently than (the way fans do).”

Recommended Stories

  • Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman explains uneventful free agency

    Eagles GM Howie Roseman explains why the Eagles have been quiet in free agency and why their draft picks are playing a role. By Dave Zangaro

  • Has Howie Roseman backed Eagles into a corner after missing out on star players?

    Howie Roseman explains his reasons for the Philadelphia Eagles' slow start to the offseason.

  • Eagles storylines at 2022 NFL owners meetings

    Here's a look at the top Eagles storylines as the NFL's Annual Meeting kicks off in Palm Beach, Florida. By Dave Zangaro

  • New Phillies Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber homer against Orioles

    The new guys are having some fun Monday afternoon.

  • Pelicans' undrafted rookie Alvarado inks multiyear contract

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) The Pelicans converted undrafted rookie guard Jose Alvarado's two-way contract to a guaranteed multiyear deal on Monday. The change makes Alvarado eligible for postseason play, should the Pelicans qualify. The 6-foot Alvarado, who played in college at Georgia Tech, appeared in just eight of New Orleans' first 35 games, but has seen a surge in playing time and production during the second half of the season - becoming a fan favorite in the process.

  • Steelers signing Genard Avery to one-year contract

    The Steelers are set to add another linebacker to their roster. According to multiple reports, the team has agreed to a one-year contract with linebacker Genard Avery. No other terms have been reported. Avery was a 2018 fifth-round pick in Cleveland and posted 4.5 sacks in 16 games as a rookie. His run with the [more]

  • Laverne Cox Gets Dramatic in Strapless Velvet Gown & Hidden Heels on Red Carpet at Oscars 2022

    Cox attended the 2022 Oscars in Los Angeles in a strapless black velvet August Getty gown with Dena Kemp jewelry and hidden heels.

  • First look: 2022 NFL draft hat design for Ravens unveiled

    Here's a first look at the 2022 NFL draft hat design for the Ravens

  • Minnesota legislators lose endorsement votes to same-party rivals

    At least three sitting Minnesota legislators running for re-election lost weekend endorsement battles. Why it matters: The DFL and GOP endorsements carry weight with primary voters and give candidates access to party resources and cash. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In 2020, several DFL incumbents were ousted in the primary after losing the endorsement. Who lost: Embattled DFL Rep. John Thompson was trounced by former congressional staffer Liz Lee in

  • What are Eagles getting in Kyzir White? Chargers’ Brandon Staley explains

    What are the Eagles getting in new linebacker Kyzir White? Chargers head coach Brandon Staley explains. By Dave Zangaro

  • Effort to free massive cargo ship stuck in Chesapeake Bay to begin Tuesday

    Crews will try to refloat a container ship that has been stranded in the Chesapeake Bay for more than two weeks, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday.

  • Jerry Jones claims he passed on a chance to keep Randy Gregory, in only the way Jerry Jones can

    Two weeks ago, the Broncos and Cowboys ended up in a back and forth for defensive end Randy Gregory. It all came down to whether the contract would include language voiding future guarantees based on something as simple as a fine under the substance-abuse policy. Before Gregory agreed to terms with the Cowboys, Gregory gave [more]

  • Bucks vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

    The Milwaukee Bucks (46-28) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (46-28) at Wells Fargo Center The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,523,127 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $3,237,455 per win Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March ...

  • Report: Colts among teams to watch for James Bradberry trade

    The Colts are reportedly among the teams interested in trading for Giants CB James Bradberry.

  • Rebuilding Orioles get glimpse at the future

    The rebuilding Baltimore Orioles got a glimpse at their future over the final three innings of a 7-1 spring training loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday and it didn’t start well when D.L. Hall’s first pitch hit the backstop. Dayton Lane Hall, a 23-year old left-hander, rebounded from the high-and-inside offeing to strike out Mickey Moniak, then fanned Adam Haseley and induced a flyball from Nick Maton that 22-year old Colton Cowser caught in center field.

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid comments on Tyreek Hill trade at NFL owners meetings

    Andy Reid says the #Chiefs didn't want to play "hardball" with Tyreek Hill in contract negotiations and believes KC can remain competitive without him.

  • Putting the 'Pop' into Georgia ILBs

    Kirby Smart was thrown off a bit when he met with reporters last week when asked about Jamon Dumas-Johnson by his first name only.

  • Twitter reacts to Panthers HC Matt Rhule at Annual League Meeting

    Panthers HC Matt Rhule was dressed to impr . . . well, he was dressed during the NFL Annual League Meeting photo and Twitter had itself a field day with it.

  • Chiefs suddenly among busiest NFL teams during offseason

    The Kansas City Chiefs were supposed to be quiet during free agency, given the perennial AFC West champions had most of their big names tied up in long-term contracts and they already were bumping up against the salary cap. Brett Veach had other ideas. The uber-aggressive Chiefs general manager instead made a splash by signing former Texans safety Justin Reid and former Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, then turned the NFL on its head by swinging a blockbuster trade that sent three-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for a package of draft picks.

  • Colorado OT Henning makes return visit to Nebraska

    While this was Henning's second time in Lincoln it was the first time to meet the new position coach. The meet between Henning and Donovan Raiola was a good one and Henning liked what he saw on the field from the Huskers on Saturday. "I really liked coach Raiola," Henning said.