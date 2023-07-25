Eagles are hosting wide receiver Deon Cain for a tryout ahead of training camp

Philadelphia is always looking to add talent and depth to the roster, and the Birds are reportedly hosting a 2022 training camp darling on a tryout.

After flourishing in the USFL, former Eagles’ wide receiver Deon Cain is at the NovaCare Complex for a tryout alongside former Tennessee Vols star JaVonta Payton.

#Eagles are working out @USFL champion @USFLStallions wide receiver Deon Cain, per a league source. MVP of the USFL championship game after catching three touchdown passes. Former Clemson player has previous stints with #Eagles #Ravens #Steelers #Colts sixth-round pick — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 25, 2023

Cain had eight catches on 18 targets with 106 receiving yards during three preseason performances last season and looked like an under-the-radar candidate for the roster.

More Eagles News and Notes!

5 Eagles players with the most to gain during training camp

Predicting the ten hardest cuts for Eagles' 53-man roster

30 Most Important Eagles of 2023

Breaking down the Eagles' 53-man roster prediction as 2023 training camp opens

Eagles 53-man roster prediction as training camp opens

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire