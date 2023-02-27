Eagles hosting Sean Desai for 2nd defensive coordinator interview; report

Eagles reportedly hosting 2nd interview with intriguing DC candidate originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Before the Eagles’ brass heads to Indianapolis for the NFL combine, they’re finishing up some tasks back at the NovaCare Complex.

On Monday, the Eagles will host Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai for a second interview to be their next defensive coordinator, NFL Network reported.

This is the first known second interview for the opening.

Desai, 39, has been with the Seahawks for just one year. He spent the previous decade in Chicago, where he worked closely with longtime NFL defensive coach Vic Fangio.

The Eagles used a lot of Fangio’s defensive principles under Jonathan Gannon during the 2022 season and Fangio even served as a consultant for the Eagles leading up to the Super Bowl before he took the Miami Dolphins’ defensive coordinator job. So if the Eagles want a lot of that scheme to remain, then Desai is a good fit.

The Eagles have cast a wide net as they look to replace Gannon, who was hired by the Cardinals to be their next head coach. In addition to Desai, the other known candidates are Dennard Wilson, Chris Shula and Jesse Minter.

In addition, the Eagles also interviewed Vance Joseph, who took the Broncos’ DC job. And they interviewed Jim Leonhard before both parties decided to end his candidacy. Leonhard had reportedly decided to take a year off before the Eagles’ job became available.

Before Desai joined the Bears in 2013, he previously worked at Boston College, Miami and Temple. At Temple and Miami, Desai worked under head coach Al Golden.

While the Eagles don’t want to rush this hire, there should be a sense of urgency. Free agency and the draft are just around the corner.

