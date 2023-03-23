Eagles are hosting Iowa DE Lukas Van Ness on a Top 30 predraft visit

After hosting Bijan Robinson on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Eagles have another potential first-round pick in the building, as Lukas Van Ness is here on a Top 30 predraft visit.

Looks like Lukas Van Ness is visiting Philadelphia today. Could this be a pre-draft visit? 👀 The #Eagles have the No. 10 overall pick. pic.twitter.com/3JHiw4W1wC — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) March 23, 2023

Van Ness logged 38 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks during the 2022 season with Iowa without starting a game.

Throughout 27 games played during the past two years with the Hawkeyes, Van Ness recorded 71 career tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 13.5 sacks.

More Eagles News and Notes!

