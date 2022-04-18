Eagles hosted Georgia DT Jordan Davis for a top 30 pre-draft visit

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
The NFL’s pre-draft visits are starting to wind down and with the draft just ten days away, the most dominant defensive prospect is meeting with the Eagles.

According to Tom Pelissero, Philadelphia is one of the final visits for the former Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle.

At 6-foot-6, 340 pounds, Davis is one of the most intriguing players in this draft, and he’s rising up some draft boards after dominating the 2022 NFL combine with speed and athleticism.

Even with Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave entrenched as starters, Philadelphia could draft Davis to become an interior run stuffer with the strength to dominate one-on-one matchups and occupy double-teams at an elite rate.

