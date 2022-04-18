Eagles hosted Georgia DT Jordan Davis for a top 30 pre-draft visit

The NFL’s pre-draft visits are starting to wind down and with the draft just ten days away, the most dominant defensive prospect is meeting with the Eagles.

According to Tom Pelissero, Philadelphia is one of the final visits for the former Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle.

Georgia DT Jordan Davis has had pre-draft visits with the #Ravens, #Eagles and #Cowboys, among others. A first-round prospect, Davis was one of the stars of the scouting combine, posting a 4.78 40, 32-inch vertical and 10-3 broad jump at 6-foot-6, 340 pounds. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 18, 2022

At 6-foot-6, 340 pounds, Davis is one of the most intriguing players in this draft, and he’s rising up some draft boards after dominating the 2022 NFL combine with speed and athleticism.

Even with Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave entrenched as starters, Philadelphia could draft Davis to become an interior run stuffer with the strength to dominate one-on-one matchups and occupy double-teams at an elite rate.

