Eagles hosted Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry on a pre-draft visit

The Eagles need help at several key positions on the defensive side of the football, and with two cornerbacks over the age of 30, adding depth in the secondary could be the move at No. 22 overall.

With the first round of the 2024 NFL draft just ten days away, Philadelphia hosted Alabama star cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry on a Top 30 predraft visit.

Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry just wrapped up a 30 visit with the #Eagles, according to his representation at @vaynersports. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) April 15, 2024

A three-year starter for the Crimson Tide, over the last two seasons, McKinstry established himself as one of the top defensive backs in the country. He had 22 pass breakups and an interception.

McKinstry was unable to work out during the NFL combine because of a foot injury, but he should be fully healed by this summer’s training camp for whichever team drafts him.

Given his physical traits, McKinstry has shown excellent growth as a defender and could be an all-pro player at the next level.

