Eagles to host UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson on a top 30 pre-draft visit
The Eagles are about developing quarterbacks, and a player that made our NFL combine sleepers list will meet with team brass again.
After meeting with former UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson at the 2023 NFL scouting combine, the Eagles will host the dual-threat signal-caller on a top-30 predraft visit.
Sources: @UCLAFootball quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to visit #Eagles visiting #Bengals today, visited #Browns, worked out privately for #49ers #Saints, attending #Raiders #Chargers local prospect days @KPRC2 #NFLDraft2023https://t.co/mTw5IGx8Ki
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 11, 2023
During his final season with former Eagles head coach Chip Kelly, Thompson-Robinson completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,169 yards, 27 touchdowns, and ten interceptions for the Bruins in 2022, adding 12 rushing touchdowns.
At UCLA, the 23-year-old signal-caller completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 10,710 yards, 88 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions in his five seasons.
Similar to Jalen Hurts in size and stature(6-1, 205), Thompson-Robinson was also efficient on the ground, totaling 1,826 rushing yards in his career, including a career-high 645 yards last season.
