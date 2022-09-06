Eagles host tryout for WR Auden Tate and two tight ends ahead of season opener

The Eagles tried out WR Auden Tate, TE Dalton Keene and TE Farrod Green. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 6, 2022

The Eagles had three players in for workouts ahead of the team’s season opener against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Field Yates is reporting that Philadelphia worked out former Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate, tight end Dalton Keene and tight end Farrod Green.

Philadelphia has three tight ends on the roster and has one spot available after placing Andre Dillard on injured reserve.

WR/TE Auden Tate



A big, physical pass catcher, Tate could be forced into a transition to the tight end position, and it could work with the right team.

Formerly with the Bengals, Tate was released by the Falcons ahead of roster cuts.

After signing with Atlanta in March, the 25-year-old had one reception for seven yards in the preseason.

Tate had his best season in 2019 when he finished with 40 receptions for 575 yards and one touchdown.

Tate has 61 career receptions for 799 yards and two touchdowns.

TE Dalton Keene

The Patriots waived Keene.

New England selected the 23-year-old out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In six games, all in his rookie 2020 season, he caught three passes on five targets for 16 yards.

TE Farrod Green

Green signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft before being waived during final roster cuts.

Green has spent the past two years on the Indianapolis practice squad before being waived in May.

