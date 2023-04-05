Eagles to host Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. on a top 30 visit

The Eagles are retooling on defense, and even after re-signing James Bradberry and Darius Slay, the cornerback position will be addressed in this month’s draft.

Philadelphia had one of the NFL’s top defensive units in 2022, and the elite play at cornerback was a huge reason.

With both Slay and Bradberry expected to be here until at least 2025, GM Howie Roseman could decide to nab a dynamic cornerback at one of the draft’s deepest positions in 2023.

The Birds have met with Christian Gonzalez (Oregon), Devin Witherspoon (Illinois), and now, Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State).

The son of the former Steelers’ pass rusher, Porter Jr. was named third-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and honorable mention by the media.

Last season he made 13 starts at cornerback, finishing with 51 tackles (40 solo), one forced fumble, one interception, and four pass breakups.

Porter Jr. earned a 9.63 out of 10 grade on RAS (Relative Athletic Score), an analytics-based outlet that evaluates NFL prospects.

Porter is among the big three corners, including Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez and Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon.

