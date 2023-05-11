Eagles to host the 49ers in Week 13 rematch of the NFC Championship

The 49ers will get their rematch, and the league will give quarterback Brock Purdy ample time to get healthy.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they would host the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Championship Game rematch scheduled for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

A 4:25 pm est start on FOX, the game will feature the top two teams from the NFC, and it’ll be a run back of the 31-7 beatdown in Philadelphia that saw Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson exit the game with injuries.

San Francisco didn’t have a third quarterback available and had to insert running back Christian McCaffrey at the quarterback position.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was 15-25 passing for 121 yards passing on the day, as Philadelphia racked up the bulk of their yards on the ground.

Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell had 40+ yards rushing, while Boston Scott scored a touchdown in his third straight game.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was forced to exit the first quarter with an elbow injury, and the NFC West champions saw their offense sputter from theirs.

Purdy was forced back into action after fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson suffered a concussion.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Where do Eagles rank in air travel miles for the 2023 NFL season? Eagles to host the Giants on Christmas Day Cardinals awarded Andre Chachere off waivers from the Eagles Eagles have two matchups make a list of top 10 games of the 2023 NFL season Predicting the Eagles' prime-time matchups ahead of 2023 NFL schedule release

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire