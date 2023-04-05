Eagles to host LSU pass rusher BJ Ojulari on a top-30 visit

The Eagles love pass rushers, and one of the best in the SEC is headed to the NovaCare Complex, as BJ Ojulari will be in town for a top 30 predraft visit.

The brother of New York Giants defensive end Azeez Ojulari, a former second-round draft pick, B.J. Ojulari, was an All-Southeastern Conference first-team selection last season after he recorded 58 tackles, 8 1/2 for losses, and 5 1/2 sacks.

As a sophomore, he led the team with seven sacks and finished with 55 tackles, 11 1/2 for losses in 12 starts.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire