Eagles to host LSU pass rusher BJ Ojulari on a top-30 visit
The Eagles love pass rushers, and one of the best in the SEC is headed to the NovaCare Complex, as BJ Ojulari will be in town for a top 30 predraft visit.
Sources: LSU @LSUfootball pass rusher, rising draft prospect B.J. Ojulari visiting #Jets #Buccaneers #Panthers #Eagles @KPRC2 #NFLDraft2023https://t.co/sZH6AR6KwU
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 5, 2023
The brother of New York Giants defensive end Azeez Ojulari, a former second-round draft pick, B.J. Ojulari, was an All-Southeastern Conference first-team selection last season after he recorded 58 tackles, 8 1/2 for losses, and 5 1/2 sacks.
As a sophomore, he led the team with seven sacks and finished with 55 tackles, 11 1/2 for losses in 12 starts.
