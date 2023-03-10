Eagles to host LSU DT Jaquelin Roy on a top-30 predraft visit

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The new league year is fast approaching and that means the top 30 predraft visits for some of the college football’s top prospects ahead of the NFL draft.

With Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox potentially exiting via free agency, Tom Pelissero is reporting that Philadelphia will host LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy at the NovaCare Complex in the coming days.

Standing 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, Roy had 97 tackles, 4.0 sacks, and one forced fumble during his time in Baton Rouge.

In 2022, the massive defensive tackle had 49 tackles and 0.5 sacks as a space eater.

