Eagles to host Jonathan Gannon and the Cardinals during 2023 NFL regular season

The Eagles are the NFC Champions and since Philadelphia was a Super Bowl participant that finished in first place within the NFC East, it also earned Nick Sirianni a first-place schedule.

Such a scenario has Philadelphia facing their normal division foes twice (Dallas, Washington, New York), while also facing all four teams in the NFC West and AFC East.

They’ll also play high-profile road matchups against the Chiefs, Patriots, and Buccaneers.

One NFC west matchup just got a little more intriguing with Jonathan Gannon being named the new head coach of the Cardinals.

The NFL schedule release won’t happen until May, but we now know that Philadelphia will host Arizona at Lincoln Financial Field next season.

The intrigue stems from the fact that in 2021, there were 13 games in which a quarterback attempted at least 25 passes and completed over 80% of his throws. Five of those games came against the Eagles.

Even with Philadelphia upgrading the defensive roster in 2022, the team led the NFL in sacks, but still allowed a high completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks.

Now in 2023, we’ll get an up-close look at whether that was Gannon’s scheme or the Eagles’ talent as some had suggested.

