Eagles to host joint practice with the Colts ahead of team’s preseason finale

Training camp for the Eagles is a little over one month away, but we already know about joint practice sessions with two AFC teams.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic had previously reported that the Eagles and Browns would hold joint training camp practices at the NovaCare Complex in the second week of training camp.

On Friday, Philadelphia announced they’d host Indianapolis for one Tuesday joint practice before the team’s preseason finale on Thursday, August 24.

Last summer, the Eagles traveled for joint practices with the Browns and the Miami Dolphins, and this summer, both scrimmages will be at the NovaCare Complex.

Nick Sirianni prefers the intense practices over the preseason games for his starters, and he’s conducted joint sessions twice a year since landing the job in 2021.

