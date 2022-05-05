Eagles to host inaugural girls high school Flag Football Championships on May 7

The Eagles are a gold-standard organization for a reason and as the team was preparing for free agency and the NFL draft, the franchise recently launched a girls’ high school flag football league according to Allison Waddington, the team’s Public Relations Coordinator.

The initiative was designed to provide more opportunities in the sport for young women across the region, especially for athletes who attend an all-girl school.

Students from the Philadelphia Public League, the Catholic, and other institutions joined in for the inaugural season that consisted of 15 high schools.

Now the Eagles will host the first Philadelphia High School Girls Flag Football Championships on Saturday, May 7, after a competitive 8-game season.

The Eagles are the first in the NFL to back young female athletes with their own league.

