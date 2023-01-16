Eagles will host the Giants in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs

Bye week is officially over pic.twitter.com/jumij8W2GF — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 16, 2023

It is hard to beat a team three times during an NFL season, but that’s exactly what the Eagles will be facing against the Giants in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs.

The lowest-seeded team remaining (7), the Giants will travel to Lincoln Financial Field next Saturday for a matchup against the No. 1 overall seed, Philadelphia in a game that’ll see the winner advance to the NFC Championship game.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire