Eagles to host Georgia CB Kelee Ringo on a Top 30 predraft visit

We’re about three weeks away from the first round of the NFL draft, and as the Eagles continue due diligence, one of the nation’s top cornerbacks is heading to Philly for a visit.

Georgia All-American cornerback Kelee Ringo met with the Eagles at the scouting combine, and he’ll do so again on a predraft Top 30 visit.

#Georgia CB Kelee Ringo has a busy schedule this month, including top-30 visits with the #Raiders, #Eagles and #Steelers, according to sources. Ringo also had meetings with several teams around his Pro Day. The 20-year-old ran 4.36 and earned All-SEC honors last season for the… — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 3, 2023

Ringo started as a redshirt freshman on Georgia’s dominant National Championship defense, sealing the Bulldogs’ title win with a pick-six late in the fourth quarter.

Ringo allowed just a 40.7% completion percentage in coverage during the 2021 season, as a 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds with 4.3-4.4 speed.

That size-speed combination won’t make it out of the top 15.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Jalen Carter's agent declines visit requests for any team drafting outside the top 10 Eagles biggest questions at each offensive position ahead of 2023 NFL draft NFL draft history: Every player selected with the 10th overall pick since 2000 LOOK: Darius Slay details how close he was to joining Ravens during contract impass with Eagles Report: Delaware linebacker Johnny Buchanan to participate in Eagles' local pro day

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire