Eagles to host Clemson DE Myles Murphy on a top 30 pre-draft visit

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy visited the Jaguars on Monday.

According to Aaron Wilson, Murphy also has scheduled visits with the Bengals, Texans, Falcons, and Eagles.

At 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, Murphy has the size and Josh Sweat type of athleticism coming off the edge and wouldn’t be forced to be every down player in Philadelphia.

Murphy could not work out at the Scouting Combine after injuring his hamstring in pre-draft work, and he also missed the school’s Pro Day before holding his workout for interested scouts.

Murphy had 40 tackles, 11 for loss, 6.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, and two passes defended during his final season with the Tigers.

More Eagles News and Notes!

