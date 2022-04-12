Eagles to host Alabama WR Jameson Williams on a top-30 pre-draft visit
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Jameson WilliamsAmerican football player
Alabama WR Jameson Williams is visiting the #Eagles today pic.twitter.com/GT8g7gBlNY
— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) April 12, 2022
After hosting star cornerback Ahmad Gardner on a top-30 visit, the Eagles are set to host the draft’s most intriguing prospect in Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.
After getting caught up in a logjam of talented wide receivers at Ohio State, Williams transferred to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide where he blossomed immediately.
Williams exploded for Alabama, logging 79 catches in 2021, for 1,572 receiving yards (5th in FBS), and tying for third with 15 receiving touchdowns in 15 starts.
Playing with a frame that’s similar to DeVonta Smith, Williams was named a first-team Associated Press All-American, first-team All-SEC receiver and Co-SEC Special Teams Player of the Year, and a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which honors the nation’s top receiver.
Williams suffered an ACL tear against Georgia in the national title game, but his stock seems to be rising as teams covet his explosive playmaking abilities.
List
Eagles stock up on versatile defenders in ESPN's 7-round mock draft
List
NFL draft history: Every No. 18 overall pick since 2000
Related
Eagles hosted CB Ahmad Gardner, Georgia WR George Pickens on top-30 visits
PFF lists Eagles as the best fit for Tyrann Mathieu in NFL free agency
Eagles continuing pre-draft due diligence on Liberty QB Malik Willis
Eagles to host Ole Miss QB Matt Corral on a top-30 predraft visit
LSU Pro Day: Eagles DB coach in attendance to watch Derek Stingley Jr.