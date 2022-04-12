Eagles to host Alabama WR Jameson Williams on a top-30 pre-draft visit

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Jameson Williams
    American football player

After hosting star cornerback Ahmad Gardner on a top-30 visit, the Eagles are set to host the draft’s most intriguing prospect in Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.

After getting caught up in a logjam of talented wide receivers at Ohio State, Williams transferred to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide where he blossomed immediately.

Williams exploded for Alabama, logging 79 catches in 2021, for 1,572 receiving yards (5th in FBS), and tying for third with 15 receiving touchdowns in 15 starts.

Playing with a frame that’s similar to DeVonta Smith, Williams was named a first-team Associated Press All-American, first-team All-SEC receiver and Co-SEC Special Teams Player of the Year, and a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which honors the nation’s top receiver.

Williams suffered an ACL tear against Georgia in the national title game, but his stock seems to be rising as teams covet his explosive playmaking abilities.

