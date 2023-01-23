Eagles to host 49ers in NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field

Glenn Erby
·2 min read

The Eagles are one win away from returning to the Super Bowl and they’ll face a familiar foe in the NFC Championship game when the San Francisco 49ers head to Lincoln Financial Field next Sunday at 3:00 pm.

Philadelphia (14-3) defeated the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the title game and then watched on Sunday evening, as the Niners (13-4) defeated the Cowboys 19-12 at Levi’s Stadium.

The two teams met in Week 2 of the 2021 regular season, with San Francisco defeating Philadelphia 17-11 as Jimmy Garoppolo threw one touchdown pass and ran in for another score.

Star pass rusher Brandon Graham exited the matchup with a torn Achilles, and he’s rebounded in 2022 with double digits sacks for a dominant Eagles defense.

All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts had an uneven performance in the loss, completing just 12 of 23 passes for 190 yards. He rushed for 82 yards, including a 1-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

In that matchup from last season, Nick Bosa had two sacks and San Francisco’s defense shut down Jalen Hurts a week after Philadelphia crushed Atlanta in a 32-6 season-opening win.

Both teams are far different from that Week 2 matchup and the Eagles are much more explosive on offense after the addition of A.J. Brown.

List

What the Eagles are saying after advancing to NFC Championship game with 38-7 win over Giants

List

8 takeaways from Eagles 38-7 win over Giants in divisional round

List

Eagles snap count vs. Giants: Breakdown, observations from divisional round win

List

Instant Analysis of Eagles 38-7 win over Giants in divisional round

List

National reaction to Eagles 38-7 divisional round win over the Giants

Related

Eagles announce ticket information for NFC Championship game

Eagles advance to NFC Championship game with a 38-7 win over Giants

Eagles sign RB Kennedy Brooks to a Reserve/Future deal

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories