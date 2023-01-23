Eagles to host 49ers in NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles are one win away from returning to the Super Bowl and they’ll face a familiar foe in the NFC Championship game when the San Francisco 49ers head to Lincoln Financial Field next Sunday at 3:00 pm.

Philadelphia (14-3) defeated the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the title game and then watched on Sunday evening, as the Niners (13-4) defeated the Cowboys 19-12 at Levi’s Stadium.

The two teams met in Week 2 of the 2021 regular season, with San Francisco defeating Philadelphia 17-11 as Jimmy Garoppolo threw one touchdown pass and ran in for another score.

Star pass rusher Brandon Graham exited the matchup with a torn Achilles, and he’s rebounded in 2022 with double digits sacks for a dominant Eagles defense.

All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts had an uneven performance in the loss, completing just 12 of 23 passes for 190 yards. He rushed for 82 yards, including a 1-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

In that matchup from last season, Nick Bosa had two sacks and San Francisco’s defense shut down Jalen Hurts a week after Philadelphia crushed Atlanta in a 32-6 season-opening win.

Both teams are far different from that Week 2 matchup and the Eagles are much more explosive on offense after the addition of A.J. Brown.

