Eagles “hoping” Alshon Jeffery can play this week

As it turns out, not having healthy wide receivers is an impediment to professional offense.

The good news for the Eagles is they may be getting one back this week.

Via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said he’s optimistic about the chance of veteran wideout Alshon Jeffery returning for Thursday’s game against the Packers.

“I’m hoping that he’s ready to go,” Pederson said Monday. “We’ll see this week. We’ve got a couple days. Walkthrough later today, we’ll get the guys in here. We’re hoping he’s ready to go.”

Jeffery suffered a calf injury early in the loss to Atlanta last Sunday, and was out yesterday, along with DeSean Jackson. Jackson doesn’t appear as close to a return, but the Eagles will take what they can get.

While they liked the depth offered by Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins, and JJ Arcega-Whiteside, missing a pair of starters at any position will impact any team.