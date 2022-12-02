Eagles are hopeful that DT Jordan Davis can play in Week 13 matchup vs. Titans

Nick Sirianni on #Eagles NT Jordan Davis’ availability for Sunday vs. the Titans: “He’s had a good week so far. … We’re hopeful.” — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 2, 2022

Jordan Davis has had a strong week of practice and depending on how he looks on Friday, the rookie defensive tackle could return to the lineup for Week 13.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told the media on Friday that he was hopeful to have Jordan back after a four-game stint on injured reserve.

Out of the lineup since Week 8, Davis told Josh Tolentino of The Inquirer that he lost 20 pounds while on injured reserve, putting an increased focus on his conditioning.

The former Georiga All-American had played in all seven games before then, starting five.

Davis has totaled 14 tackles since his NFL debut while being the main cog in the Philadelphia defensive front that should be dominant with Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh also in the lineup.

