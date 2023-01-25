Eagles hopeful to have Avonte Maddox available for NFC Championship Game

The Eagles are getting healthy at the right time and Jonathan Gannon could have a full allotment of defenders for Sunday’s NFC Championship tilt.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, head coach Nick Sirianni said every member of the 53-man roster would practice in some capacity ahead of this weekend’s game against San Francisco.

The news means slot cornerback Avonte Maddox will practice in some form, and Wednesday’s walkthrough will tell a lot about his status for Sunday.

Sirianni also provided updates on two other players.

Avonte Maddox

Maddox returned in the Week 16 loss to Dallas and suffered a significant toe injury that caused him to miss the final two regular season games and the divisional round win over the Giants.

Maddox returning could allow C.J. Gardner-Johnson to play the role of swiss army knife even more efficiently.

Philadelphia will now have several options in the secondary with rookie Reed Blankenship flourishing at safety.

Lane Johnson

Johnson didn’t allow a sack or pressure in Saturday’s win and he’s on track to start against Nick Bosa and the Niners’ elite pass rush.

Coach Sirianni on having Lane Johnson back on the field. #ItsAPhillyThing | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/e1WI9FiUTJ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 25, 2023

