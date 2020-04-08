Eagles hold video meeting with possible sleeper pick WR Quartney Davis

The Eagles are exploring all options to fix their wide receiver corps in this month's NFL Draft. Fans want Howie Roseman to spend top-tier draft picks on big-name receivers, but the team doesn't seem fixated on just one round.

Which is why they recently held a video conference with Texas A&M wide receiver Quartney Davis, a possible sleeper wide receiver pick who could be available come the later rounds in the draft, according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.

Davis caught 99 passes for 1,201 yards and 11 TD across his two years with Texas A&M. He saw his receptions and yards jump from 2018 to 2019, but his touchdowns and yards per reception both fell.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro explored the Eagles' likely wide receiver options at each level of the draft, and noted Davis could be a solid late-round option to flesh out Carson Wentz's potential weapons.

The Eagles, however, certainly aren't the only team interested in Davis. From Wilson:

"Texas A&M wide receiver Quartney Davis, a rising NFL Draft prospect from Langham Creek High School, has video conferenced with the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings. "Davis worked out and met privately for the Arizona Cardinals prior to the social distancing edict from the NFL prompted by the coronavirus pandemic."

Davis, who stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 200 pounds, ran the 40-yard dash at this year's NFL Combine in 4.54 seconds.

It's worth noting that, over the last 20 years, the Eagles have drafted just two wide receivers after the third round who went on to catch at least three touchdowns with the team: Jason Avant and Riley Cooper.

But in a draft noted for its depth at wide receiver, the Eagles are likely checking in on every possible option at the position ahead of April 23.

