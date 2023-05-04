Eagles to hold rookie minicamp May 5-6

The Eagles made seven picks during the 2022 NFL draft, and with the team wrapping up the acquisition of an undrafted free agent class, Philadelphia will be among the first teams to hold their rookie minicamp this weekend May 5-6.

The Eagles reportedly will have a 9-11 man undrafted free agent class, along with a slew of invited free agents trying out for a training camp shot.

Here’s everything you need to know about the two-day introductory session.

draft picks in action

It’ll be the first opportunity to see the Eagles’ seven-man class on the field. Fans and media will clamor to see Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith move around at the NovaCare Complex.

Jalen Carter watch

The No. 9 overall pick is the first first-round pick to agree to his rookie deal, and he’ll start his journey to greatness on Friday alongside other Bulldogs teammates.

Undrafted rookies to watch

The moves haven’t been made official, but Philadelphia is expected to have 9-10 signed undrafted free agents and 12 other invited undrafted or street-free agents in attendance.

Eli Ricks, Joseph Ngata, Trevor Reid, and Punter Ty Zentner are among the names to watch.

