Eagles are hiring Doug Nussmeier as new quarterbacks coach

The Eagles have a new quarterback coach, hiring the veteran Doug Nussmeier to help get All-Pro signal-caller Jalen Hurts back on track.

Nussmeier has worked with Moore in Dallas and Los Angeles with the Cowboys, helping to develop Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott before that.

Discussed this with @Bo_Wulf on the @PHLY_Eagles show — Nussmeier has a background with Moore and also has notable OC experience, including stints at Washington/Alabama/Michigan/Florida. He worked with Jeff Stoutland as his O-line coach during his first yeat at Alabama. https://t.co/Fqo9lut956 — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) February 3, 2024

Nussmeier, a former NFL quarterback, was a fourth-round selection by the New Orleans Saints in the 1994 draft. Nussmeier found most of his success as a professional football player in Canada, where he was a Grey Cup champion with the British Columbia Lions in 2000.

He has held various roles on coaching staffs in Canada, in the college ranks, and in the NFL since his playing days ended.

