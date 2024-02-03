Advertisement

Eagles are hiring Doug Nussmeier as new quarterbacks coach

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles have a new quarterback coach, hiring the veteran Doug Nussmeier to help get All-Pro signal-caller Jalen Hurts back on track.

Nussmeier has worked with Moore in Dallas and Los Angeles with the Cowboys, helping to develop Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott before that.

Nussmeier, a former NFL quarterback, was a fourth-round selection by the New Orleans Saints in the 1994 draft. Nussmeier found most of his success as a professional football player in Canada, where he was a Grey Cup champion with the British Columbia Lions in 2000.

He has held various roles on coaching staffs in Canada, in the college ranks, and in the NFL since his playing days ended.

