Eagles hired Vic Fangio to assist with Super Bowl 57 preparation against Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly brought in some veteran experience ahead of their Super Bowl 57 appearance against the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to reports, the Eagles hired Vic Fangio to assist with game preparations that include self-scouting and analysis. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Fangio signed a two-week contract that is expected to expire after the Super Bowl.

Rapoport also mentioned that Fangio worked with the offensive unit during Super Bowl practices. Some of his tasks included providing knowledge of the Chiefs defense that he faced multiple times as the Denver Broncos head coach.

Sep 15, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Fangio, 64, has several relationships on the Eagles staff. Rumors circulated that Fangio considered joining the Eagles in a consultant role. However, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that Fangio decided to spend time away from the gridiron.

Schefter also mentioned that Fangio would be in line to receive a Super Bowl ring if the Eagles beat the Chiefs.

Fangio agreed to become the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator last month. He was a top target for Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and will officially take the job after the Super Bowl.

Fangio will take over a Dolphins unit that ranked 18th in total defense. The Dolphins Miami allowed 23.5 points per game and surrendered 337.8 total yards defensively.

