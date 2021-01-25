Eagles to hire Shane Steichen as their new offensive coordinator

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Philadelphia Eagles have a new offensive coordinator, and he’s fresh off of leading one of the top rookie performances in NFL history.

Shane Steichen will be the Eagles offensive coordinator per Ian Rapoport.

Steichen got his NFL coaching start in Cleveland in 2013 as a quality control coach.

He moved to San Diego the next season as a quality control coach for 2014-2015. The 35-year-old took over the Chargers offense last year and was OC for the 2020 campaign in which Justin Herbert exploded onto the scene.

Steichen will now play a role in rebuilding Eagles franchise quarterback, Carson Wentz.

