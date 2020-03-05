Eagles hire Marty Mornhinweg as offensive consultant

The Eagles brought back a familiar face on Thursday, hiring former offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg as an offensive consultant.

Mornhinweg, 57, will serve under head coach Doug Pederson.

At the end of the season, Pederson was asked about bringing on a coach in some sort of consultant role and didn't rule it out.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Everything is obviously on the table," Pederson said on Jan. 8. "I'm not opposed to doing something like that. I've actually thought, even in my first year as a rookie head coach, to maybe bring in someone that has obviously just a different perspective, different eyes, I guess, not coaching a position or whatever. Those are things that I continue to look at."

Always a solid offensive mind, Mornhinweg was the Eagles' offensive coach from 2006-12 and was the OC when Pederson began his NFL coaching carer in 2009 and was there when Pederson was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2011. So these two men have worked closely together before.

Heck, Mornhinweg was on the Green Bay coaching staff when Pederson was there as a backup quarterback in the 90s. Mornhinweg was once Pederson's quarterbacks coach.

Mornhinweg last worked under John Harbaugh in Baltimore where he was offensive coordinator from 2016-18 and quarterbacks coach for the two years before that.

While the Eagles have brought in a couple coaches this offseason with different offensive philosophies, Mornhinweg has a long history with Pederson and Andy Reid. Mornhinweg and Reid were both together on a coaching staff at UTEP in the late 80s, with Missouri in the early 90s and then were again together with the Packers in the mid 90s.

Mornhinweg joined Reid in Philadelphia in 2003 and became the assistant head coach and eventually offensive coordinator. After Reid was fired in 2012, Mornhinweg was with the Jets and then Ravens.

Story continues

It's unclear how much influence Mornhinweg will have with the Eagles' offense in 2020. The Eagles love to stress that they have a collaborative process, but there are plenty of voices in the room right now.

Doug Pederson: Head coach/playcaller

Press Taylor: QBs coach/pass-game analyst

Rich Scangarello: Senior offensive assistant

Jeff Stoutland: OL coach/run game coordinator

Duce Staley: RB coach/assistant head coach

Andrew Breiner: Pass game analyst

Marty Mornhinweg: Offensive consultant













Ultimately, though, this is Pederson's offense. He'll have final say on game plan and play calls. But it does seem he'll have plenty of voices in his ear. We'll find out soon enough how much he listens to them.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Eagles hire Marty Mornhinweg as offensive consultant originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia