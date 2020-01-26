Eagles hire Marquand Manuel as defensive backs coach

The Eagles have hired Marquand Manuel as their defensive backs coach, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Manuel interviewed earlier this week.

He replaces Cory Undlin, who left to become the Lions’ defensive coordinator.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Manuel, 40, was the Falcons’ defensive backs coach when they went to the Super Bowl. The Falcons promoted him to coordinator the following season.

The Falcons let him go after the 2018 season.

Manuel began his coaching career with the Seahawks, after a playing career that lasted eight seasons with the Bengals, Seahawks, Packers, Panthers, Broncos and Lions.