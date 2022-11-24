Eagles hire former Colts OC Marcus Brady as special consultant

The Philadelphia Eagles hired former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a special consultant, according to ESPN’s Stephen Holder and Tim McManus .

Brady is now reportedly working with the Eagles defense and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, per the report, with the goal of providing an offensive perspective to their defensive schemes.

Brady was in his second season with the Colts this year, though he was fired two weeks before Colts coach Frank Reich was let go. Brady also spent three seasons as the team’s quarterbacks coach from 2018-20 — when current Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was the Colts offensive coordinator — and worked for nearly a decade as an assistant in the CFL. Sirianni was hired by the Eagles in 2021.

Brady, 43, now joins the Eagles one week after their 17-16 win over the Colts. He reportedly met with Sirianni and the team ahead of that game, but was not hired until after.

Reich was fired earlier this month after a 3-5 start to the season. He was replaced by former Colts center and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday in a move that seemingly took the entire NFL world by surprise . Sirianni was very emotional after their win in Indianapolis , which got the team to 9-1 on the season.

"I'm emotional because I love Frank Reich," Sirianni said after the win . "He's one of the best damn football coaches I've ever been around. I was hoping he and I would be able to coach against each other in this game … You don't want to know what I think about whether he should be here or not, because you guys can probably imagine what I really think. I love him. So I got a little emotional about that."