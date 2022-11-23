Eagles hire former Colts OC Marcus Brady as consultant; source

Source: Eagles hire former Colts OC as a consultant originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have hired former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Brady, 43, is mostly serving as a consultant for defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. It’s Brady’s job to help present Gannon with an offensive viewpoint.

Earlier this month, Frank Reich fired Brady but was then fired himself less than a week later. Brady had been the offensive coordinator since 2021 but had been on the staff since Reich was hired in 2018.

Brady was the Colts’ assistant quarterback coach in 2018 before being promoted to quarterbacks coach from 2019-20. He was promoted to offensive coordinator to replace Sirianni in 2021 after Sirianni was hired to be the Eagles’ head coach.

Gannon was with the Colts from 2018-2020 as defensive backs coach, so he previously worked with Brady too. The Eagles have several coaches on their staff who worked under Reich in Indianapolis; Brady is just the latest to be added.

During Sirianni’s two seasons as head coach in Philadelphia, he’s mentioned a few times how valuable a coach from the opposing side can be for an offensive or defensive coordinator.

The Colts’ offense had been struggling earlier this year and owner Jim Irsay fired Brady on Nov. 1 and then fired Reich on Nov. 7, before bringing in interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

Sirianni was clearly not happy with the changes to the Colts’ coaching staff, which led to an emotional return to Indianapolis on Sunday.

“Yeah, you know, I'm emotional because I love Frank Reich,” Sirianni said after the Eagles’ 17-16 win. “I really do. He's one of the best damn football coaches I've ever been around. Yeah, I was hoping him and I would be able to coach against each other in this game, but he is one my of biggest mentors. I got my dad, Larry Kehres, and Frank Reich, and Frank’s such a good football coach. Yeah, you don't want to know what I think if he should be here or not. You guys can probably imagine what I really think.”

A few days after Reich was fired, Sirianni was asked if he had given any thought to bringing his mentor on board. At the time, Sirianni said that was something he hadn’t thought about yet.

With the success the Eagles have had this season it’s very possible their coaching staff might take a hit this offseason. It’s possible Gannon, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and perhaps even QBs catch Brian Johnson could be poached by other organizations.

So having a coach like Brady in the building could provide a possible backup plan if the Eagles do lose coaches.

