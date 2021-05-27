Eagles hire Dave Caldwell, former Jaguars general manager

Eagles add former Jags GM Dave Caldwell to personnel staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Thursday announced several changes to their football operations department, including the addition of former Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell.

Caldwell, 47, was the Jaguars’ general manager from 2013-2020 before getting fired in November.

With the Eagles, Caldwell gets the title of “personnel executive.” According to the release from the team, Caldwell will “contribute to the evaluation of the Eagles team, while also assisting with both the pro and college scouting process.”

Before Caldwell became the Jaguars’ GM, he was the director of player personnel and director of college scouting for the Falcons. He entered the NFL as a scouting assistant with the Panthers and was an area scout for the Colts for a decade.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman hasn’t hesitated to add talented personnel folks to the Eagles’ staff. Just last year, the Eagles had former Browns and Chiefs GM John Dorsey working for them as a consultant. Since then Dorsey has joined the Lions’ front office.

In addition to hiring Caldwell, the Eagles also announced the following changes:

Catherine Raîche – Vice President of Football Operations

Brandon Brown – Director of Player Personnel

Ian Cunningham – Director of Player Personnel

Phil Bhaya – College Scout, Southeast

Matt Holland – College Scout, Northeast

Bryce Johnston – Senior Director of Football Transactions

Evan Pritt – Scouting Assistant

Jeff Scott – Senior Pro Scout

Ameena Soliman – Pro Scout

Here are a few notes on the other moves:

• For Raiche, this is a promotion after spending the last two years as the Eagles football operations/player personnel coordinator. Raiche is now believe to be the highest-ranking female in a personnel department in NFL history. She spent five years before joining the Eagles with the Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes. Raiche’s new role is basically the role Andrew Berry had in 2019 before becoming the Browns’ GM.

• Brown and Cunningham were both promoted to director of player personnel. Cunningham was reportedly a candidate for the Panthers’ assistant GM job this offseason.

• Soliman joined the Eagles as a player personnel intern in 2018 and has worked her way up the latter. The Temple product is now a full-time scout.

• The only two newcomers on this list are Caldwell and Scott. The rest were previously part of the Eagles’ football ops department.

