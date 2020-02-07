Eagles hire Darren Sproles, Brent Celek to personnel roles

The Eagles announced some more hirings, including adding a pair of former players to jobs in the personnel department.

The team has hired former running back Darren Sproles and tight end Brent Celek as personnel consultants, joining former pass-rusher Connor Barwin’s previously reported addition as special assistant to the General Manager.

Sproles retired last December, after an injury plagued last few years. But he was a three-time Pro Bowler for the Eagles, and ranks fifth in league history in all-purpose yards, trailing only Jerry Rice, Brian Mitchell, Walter Payton, and Emmitt Smith.

Celek retired after the 2017 season. He spent his entire 11-year career with the Eagles.

The Eagles also announced the additions of Tom Hunkele as director of sports medicine, Ted Rath as director of sports performance, Jeremiah Washburn as director of player personnel/senior defensive assistant.