Eagles hire Browns offensive coordinator candidate Kellen Moore; Titans fire OC Tim Kelly

Jan. 28—The Browns' search for a new offensive coordinator definitely has not been a case of love at first sight — or second, third, fourth or fifth sight for that matter.

Kellen Moore, one of five candidates interviewed to replace Alex Van Pelt, who was fired on Jan. 17, was hired by the Eagles on Jan. 27 to become their offensive coordinator. Moore interviewed with the Eagles on Jan. 25 and then interviewed with the Browns a day later.

But when one door closes, another door opens. The Tennessee Titans fired offensive coordinator Tim Kelly on Jan. 27 because Titans new head coach, Brian Callahan wants to hire his own coaching staff.

Perhaps the Browns have been waiting for Kelly to be canned. Since Kelly was the Titans' offensive coordinator, they wouldn't ask Tennessee for permission to interview him to make a lateral move. It is not known whether the Browns have scheduled an interview with Kelly.

Kelly could be appealing to the Browns because he was the Texans' offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020 when Deshaun Watson was the quarterback in Houston. Watson, now the Browns starting quarterback, flourished in those two seasons with the Texans. He passed for a combined 8,675 yards and threw 59 touchdown passes. He threw a total of 19 interceptions.

The Browns acquired Watson from the Texans in March of 2022 for six draft picks, including first-round picks in 2022, '23 and 2024.

Watson has played 12 games with the Browns. He is 8-4 with 14 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. A reunion between Watson and Kelly seems like a good fit for them and the Browns.

Along with Moore, the Browns have also interviewed Ken Dorsey, Jerrod Johnson, Brian Johnson and Andy Dickerson for the offensive coordinator job.

Dorsey was fired as offensive coordinator of the Bills midway through the 2023 season. He held the job for 1 1/2 years after serving as the Bills quarterbacks coach from 2019-21. He was a backup quarterback with the Browns from 2006-08.

Jerrod Johnson is currently the Texans' quarterbacks coach. He is the only OC candidate the Browns have interviewed who isn't unemployed. Johnson didn't become part of the Texans' staff until 2023 when DeMeco Ryans was hired as head coach.

Brian Johnson was fired as the Eagles' offensive coordinator after Philadelphia collapsed following a 10-1 start. The Eagles finished 11-6. Head coach Nick Sirianni was spared, but Johnson and defensive coordinator Sean Desai were fired.

Dickerson was the offensive line coach with the Seahawks the past two seasons. He has tutored the offensive line at various stops in his coaching career. He was the first candidate interviewed by the Browns after Van Pelt was fired.