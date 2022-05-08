Eagles hire Browns’ Charles Walls as director of player personnel, per report

Eagles reportedly hire new director of player personnel originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are reshaping their front office and scouting departments this spring and have reportedly added some outside talent.

They are hiring Browns national scout Charles Walls as a director of player personnel, according to ESPN’s Kimberley Martin.

Former Eagles front office executive Andrew Berry is the general manager in Cleveland. He hired Walls away from the Packers in 2020. Walls spent seven seasons with the Packers, first joining them as a scouting intern and working his way up.

The Eagles in recent seasons have had two directors of player personnel. But both of them left this offseason. Ian Cunningham left for the Bears and Brandon Brown left for the Giants. The Eagles seemed to like their previous setup with two directors of player personnel, one based in college scouting and the other based in pro scouting. So it’s very possible, another hire at this level will be made.

Here’s a recap of all the front office/scouting action recently:

• Director of scouting operations Casey Weidl was let go along with some other members of the scouting department. The Eagles might have an internal hire in mind for his old position.

• Weidl is the brother of VP of player personnel Andy Weidl, who is believed to be a strong candidate for GM job in Pittsburgh.

• The Eagles interviewed Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy and Steelers’ pro scouting director Brandon Hunt for undisclosed front office positions.

• Scouting legend Tom Donahoe is leaving the organization after a decade as a senior football advisor.

• Berry hired Eagles VP of football operations Catherine Raîche to be his assistant GM in Cleveland. The two worked together in Philadelphia.

Overall, the Eagles have a lot of work to do this offseason. We’re seeing a major overhaul, largely because of how many talented people have left the organization in recent years.

“Well, yeah, you talk about some of the things here that have happened since the end of the 2019 draft,” Roseman said after this year’s draft. “We've lost a lot of really good people and we still have a lot of really good people.

“Obviously, because of that, we're going to have to continue to make additions and continue to fortify that group. I think we have a good process for that. I think we're in a situation where we want to continue to grow talent in the building. We have good people in the building and, just like our football team, we're always looking to add good people, and I think you're only as good as your people. We have really good people and obviously Andy (Weidl) is one of them."

