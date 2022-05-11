Eagles hire Broncos’ assistant director of pro scouting Jordon Dizon as a National Scout

Broncos assistant pro scouting director Jordon Dizon is leaving for the Eagles per source. He will be national scout for Philly. Dizon and Matt Russell former CU linebacker greats; longtime Broncos personnel guys: now Eagles scouts/personnel. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) May 11, 2022

The Eagles have worked diligently to restructure their scouting departments and front office this spring after several staff departures.

Hours after naming Matt Russell to a senior front office position, the Eagles are hiring Broncos assistant director of pro scouting Jordon Dizon, to the position of National Scout.

Both Russell and Dizon were standout inside linebackers at the University of Colorado, with Russell eventually playing the role of mentor.

Dizon was a second-round draft pick of the Lions in 2008, playing in 28 games over two years before a knee injury prematurely ended his playing career.

Dizon was the Broncos’ pro scout and assistant pro scouting director for seven years, but will now pivot to being a national college scout with his home base in Arizona.

