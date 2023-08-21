Eagles highlight Simms' top 5 NFL rosters
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed debate their lists of the five best NFL rosters, which each include the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers at the top.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Broncos vs. 49ers game.
With their repeated injuries at quarterback, Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that he was in contact with Philip Rivers about stepping in late last season.
Gore played his first 10 NFL seasons in San Francisco and officially retired with the 49ers in 2022.
The Ravens face the Commanders looking for their 25th straight preseason win.
Charles McDonald and Anthony Sulla-Heffinger both simulated a full season in Madden NFL 24, dissected the findings and determined which outcome seems more likely.
The 76ers reportedly plan to retain the 10-time All-Star.
Thirty-two NFL teams, 32 fantasy football sleepers — Dalton Del Don makes the case for all of 'em.
The over is hitting. Bryce Young is struggling. Bijan Robinson will be a problem when he's unleashed. Here's what we've gleaned thus far from a betting perspective.
Maxie Baughan played in the league for 12 seasons and then spent nearly two decades as an assistant coach.
The Eagles won the NFC, and it seems like that was just the beginning.
All eyes will be on Brock Purdy's elbow before the season starts.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
There hasn’t been much parity atop the college football rankings in recent seasons, but these teams aren’t completely flawless.
We kick off 'Conviction Week' on the pod and provide our strongest and final takes heading into the 2023 fantasy season. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to identify the biggest sleepers in drafts this year.
MLB's coolest new tradition returned to Williamsport on Sunday night.
The health of Tua Tagovailoa is a big story for the Dolphins this season.
The Bears got an exciting 2022 season out of their young quarterback.
The Jets needed to make a big move at QB.
The Aaron Rodgers era is over in Green Bay.
Deshaun Watson was in a difficult situation last season.