New Eagles hero Travis Fulgham came through in time

With the game on the line, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz looked for Travis Fulgham, of course.

And why not, the recent practice squad call-up had run the play once before, so naturally he turned it into a touchdown.

Via Tim McManus of ESPN.com, Wentz said they had repped it exactly one time in practice prior to the key moment in Sunday’s win over the 49ers.

“So we’re 2-for-2 on that one,” Wentz said. “It’s just cool. We broke the huddle, I told him to be ready. I’ve seen him with this team for a while now, going up against our defense on scout team and what he does to our defense. . . . I was just proud of him for coming out here tonight and making the plays when asked to.”

Fulgham was signed off the practice squad Saturday, because the Eagles were out of available bodies. Sunday, his 42-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter was the pivotal play in the game.

“After we broke the huddle, Carson said, ‘Get ready,’ so I knew there was a good shot he’d get the ball to me,” Fulgham said. “[I] came off the line, beat the corner, do what I do every day in practice. We just executed.

“At first, I lost the ball. But since Carson gave me a great throw, I was able to locate it, and it was right in the bread basket.”

Fulgham was a 2019 sixth-rounder of the Lions out of Old Dominion. He was with the Packers in camp this summer, claimed off waivers in August, and signed to the practice squad when the Eagles didn’t have room for him. But they had to have him Sunday, since DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Jalen Reagor, and JJ Arcega-Whiteside were unavailable.

Now, he’s practically a veteran around there, considering the state of a roster patching holes everywhere.

