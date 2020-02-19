How Eagles helped Nigel Bradham by cutting him now

The Eagles formally released linebacker Nigel Bradham on Wednesday, one day after it was initially reported that the team had decided not to exercise his $8 million contract option and a month before they had to.

Bradham's contract requires the Eagles to decide by the last day of the 2019 league year - in this case March 18 - whether to extend his deal by a year and pay him $8 million in base salary for 2020 or not exercise the option, allowing him to become a free agent.

But by releasing him on Wednesday - a full four weeks before they were required to - the Eagles give Bradham the opportunity to begin talking to teams and potentially negotiating a new contract before the start of free agency, which is also March 18.

Now that he's no longer the Eagles' property, he's an unrestricted free agent a month before all the other linebackers hit the market.

It's a courtesy that gives him a head start on the mid-March free agency frenzy.

The Eagles and Bradham renegotiated his contract in March of 2018, and that renegotiation ran through 2022 but gave the Eagles an escape clause in the form of option years after the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Because there's no remaining guaranteed money in Bradham's deal, the cap ramifications are no different if they release him now or formally decline his option next month.

Bradham will count about $5.3 million in dead money under the Eagles' 2020 cap, according to Spotrac, instead of the $9 million he would have counted if the Eagles' kept him.

Bradham, who turns 31 in September, spent four years with the Eagles and started 64 of a possible 70 games, including the postseason.

