Eagles held a pre-draft meeting with Florida WR Kadarius Toney
Kadarius Toney runs an unofficial 4.39.
He also had 40.5" vertical earlier. pic.twitter.com/tAMaG7VQqj
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 31, 2021
The Eagles have needs on both sides of the ball and if Philadelphia goes defense at No. 12 overall, a former Florida Gator not named Kyle Pitts could be the option.
Kadarius Toney is booming up draft boards after blazing a 4.39 40-yard dash on Wednesday and after his pro day, the electric wide receiver confirmed that he’s held a pre-draft meeting with the Birds.
#Gators WR Kadarius Toney met with #Eagles last week.
— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 31, 2021
Toney is an electric athlete who can make plays at all three levels of the field and he could fit well into Nick Sirianni’s multidimensional offense.
