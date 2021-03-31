Eagles held a pre-draft meeting with Florida WR Kadarius Toney

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles have needs on both sides of the ball and if Philadelphia goes defense at No. 12 overall, a former Florida Gator not named Kyle Pitts could be the option.

Kadarius Toney is booming up draft boards after blazing a 4.39 40-yard dash on Wednesday and after his pro day, the electric wide receiver confirmed that he’s held a pre-draft meeting with the Birds.

Toney is an electric athlete who can make plays at all three levels of the field and he could fit well into Nick Sirianni’s multidimensional offense.

