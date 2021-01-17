Eagles head coaching job improving in desirability thanks to Texans handling of Deshaun Watson

One league source connected to the Texans' HC situation said Saturday: "It's gone from the least desirable head coaching job (opening) to the most undesirable head coaching job in the NFL. That's a fact. That's how that job is now looked at by everybody." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2021

There’s been some talk in recent days of the Eagles having the most undesirable coaching vacancy remaining around the NFL.

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles could be moving up the desirability list for certain candidates, thanks to the Houston Texans’ treatment of Deshaun Watson during their hiring process.

The Texans had suggested that they’d listen to quarterback Deshaun Watson when hiring a coach and general manager, but things fell apart after Houston hired Nick Cesario away from New England.

Rumors are circulating about Watson quietly broaching with teammates the idea of requesting a trade and Schefter is now reporting that Houston has now become the least desired coaching vacancy.

There is a growing sense from people in and around the Texans’ organization that Deshaun Watson has played his last snap for the team. It’s early in the off-season, there’s a lot of time left, but Watson’s feelings cannot and should not be underestimated. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2021

The quality and talent on the roster, the status of the salary cap situation, and the Eagles conundrum at quarterback were supposed to make Philadelphia’s attempt at landing an innovative head coach a long shot.

Now thanks to Cal McNair, the Eagles could be looking at their choice of Joe Brady, Duce Staley, Eric Bienimey, Jerod Mayo, or Brandon Staley.

