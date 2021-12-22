Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni enters COVID-19 protocols

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni felt symptomatic after Tuesday’s huge victory over Washington, and after testing positive for COVID-19, the rookie head coach will work remotely while he looks to clear protocol and hopefully coach on Sunday.

Sirianni will still help his team to prepare for Sundays’ game against the New York Giants, on a virtual basis.

Passing game coordinator, Kevin Patullo will assume the head coaching duties while Sirianni is out, helping to continue the offensive contusion that Philadelphia displayed over the past four two weeks.

Sirianni joins rookie left guard Landon Dickerson and backup left tackle Andre Dillard on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

List

NFC playoff picture: Where the Eagles stand entering Week 16

List

Eagles open as significant home favorites over Giants in Week 16

Related