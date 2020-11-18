Eagles’ head coach Doug Pederson says he would trade up for Carson Wentz ‘all over again’

The Philadelphia Eagles are reeling after a 27-17 loss to the New York Giants and some around the team are questioning the coach and his quarterback. The Eagles traded up to select Carson Wentz at No. 2 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft just behind Jared Goff who went No. 1 overall to the Rams.

Now almost five years later and with the Eagles set to travel to Cleveland to face the Browns, Pederson was asked by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com about any regrets about acquiring Wentz.

“Oh heck yeah, I’d do it all over again,” he said on a conference call Wednesday. “He’s the guy we wanted back then, he’s still the guy we want today. And I love everything about Carson Wentz and he’s a great leader for our team and our city and I’d do it all over again.”

Since his 2017 season in which the Eagles won the Super Bowl and Wentz almost won MVP, he is 17-18-1, with 60 touchdowns, 26 interceptions, and a 90.7 passer rating as Philadelphia’s starting quarterback.

The Eagles traded the No. 8 overall pick, a third-rounder and fourth-rounder that year, and first- and second-rounders in 2017 to Cleveland for the No. 2 pick and a 2017 fourth-rounder.

