Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is non-committal on Matt Pryor starting at RG if he’s cleared on a short week

The Philadelphia Eagles have a problem at the right guard position and it’s not certain that Matt Pryor will be available to provide a remedy or solution. Matt Pryor missed Sunday’s game against the Ravens after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Jamon Brown struggled at right guard and on Monday when asked about the availability of Pryor for Thursday night, Pederson was non-committal on him returning with a short week.
Doug Pederson is hopeful Matt Pryor will be back for Thursday but he won't commit to Pryor taking back the RG spot because it's a short week. They also have Jamon Brown and Sua Opeta.
— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) October 19, 2020
Against the Ravens vaunted defense, Brown surrendered 2 sacks, 4 hits, 3 hurries, and 9 pressures, according to PFF. If Pryor can’t play, the Eagles could turn to Sua Opeta at right guard as well.
Related
Doug Pederson 'optimistic' the Eagles could have, DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Lane Johnson for game vs. Giants
Eagles snap counts vs. the Ravens: Genard Avery loses reps with Vinny Curry's return
Eagles open as 6-point favorites for Thursday night matchup with Giants
Eagles TE Zach Ertz, RB Miles Sanders to undergo MRI's on lower-body injuries