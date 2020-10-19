Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is non-committal on Matt Pryor starting at RG if he’s cleared on a short week

Glenn Erby

The Philadelphia Eagles have a problem at the right guard position and it’s not certain that Matt Pryor will be available to provide a remedy or solution. Matt Pryor missed Sunday’s game against the Ravens after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Jamon Brown struggled at right guard and on Monday when asked about the availability of Pryor for Thursday night, Pederson was non-committal on him returning with a short week.


Against the Ravens vaunted defense, Brown surrendered 2 sacks, 4 hits, 3 hurries, and 9 pressures, according to PFF. If Pryor can’t play, the Eagles could turn to Sua Opeta at right guard as well.

Related

Doug Pederson 'optimistic' the Eagles could have, DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Lane Johnson for game vs. Giants

Eagles snap counts vs. the Ravens: Genard Avery loses reps with Vinny Curry's return

Eagles open as 6-point favorites for Thursday night matchup with Giants

Eagles TE Zach Ertz, RB Miles Sanders to undergo MRI's on lower-body injuries