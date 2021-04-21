Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on using rock, paper, scissors to learn a draft prospects competitiveness
🪨 📄 ✂️ Eagles HC Nick Sirianni says he would play Rock Paper Scissors to gauge competitiveness with potential draft prospects
Sirianni says the coaches would use other techniques to gauge prospects as well pic.twitter.com/gVQVeGAJHP
— Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) April 21, 2021
The Eagles will be a team built on core principles and competition, with head coach Nick Sirianni using anything to gauge your spirit.
During his Wednesday zoom meeting, Philadelphia’s new head coach reference playing games like rock, paper, scissors to determine just how competitive a player or top draft prospect truly is.
Sirianni is a ball of energy and if that drive and love for football can translate into good communication and coaching skills, the Eagles could have the nucleus for instant success.
Philadelphia Eagles draft-day trade history under GM Howie Roseman
