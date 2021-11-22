Eagles HC Nick Sirianni had high praise for the Wisconsin program after win vs. New Orleans

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New Orleans Saints 40-29 yesterday on the back of a few huge defensive plays and 3 Jalen Hurts touchdown runs.

One of those interceptions came from former Wisconsin Badger T.J. Edwards—a player who went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, signed with the Eagles and has since become a big piece of their defense.

His day against New Orleans yesterday: 10 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 2 pass deflections and 1 fumble recovery. The third-year pro has now recorded 76 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery, 3 passes defended and 1 interception on the season.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gave Edwards high praise after the game yesterday and went on to talk about the Wisconsin football program as a whole:

Philly coach Nick Sirianni with praise of former #Badgers LB TJ Edwards and that guys from Wisconsin “are tough and they’re nasty and they can physical ball.” pic.twitter.com/xiGkZGn9hx — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) November 22, 2021

