Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on DeVonta Smith: ‘As advertised, he catches everything’
Sirianni on DeVonta Smith: "As advertised, he catches everything. …He's really long. He's got long arms, got a big catch radius."
— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) May 14, 2021
It was only one minicamp practice without pads, but DeVonta Smith demonstrated all the intangibles that made him the No. 10 overall pick in last month’s NFL draft.
#Eagles WR DeVonta Smith makes “excellent” first impression
Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni says Smith showed parts of his game that were better in person than what he saw on his Alabama tape pic.twitter.com/pJIxliLSWa
— Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) May 14, 2021
A professional route runner at Alabama, Smith made the first impression on his new head coach who described Smith “as advertised”, the guy that “catches everything” he gets his hands on.
Another look at DeVonta Smith and the rookie WRs. pic.twitter.com/m8JQhUnbn8
— Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) May 14, 2021
Sirianni talked about Smith’s length, catch radius, and smooth overall presence to his game.
