Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on DeVonta Smith: ‘As advertised, he catches everything’

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
It was only one minicamp practice without pads, but DeVonta Smith demonstrated all the intangibles that made him the No. 10 overall pick in last month’s NFL draft.

A professional route runner at Alabama, Smith made the first impression on his new head coach who described Smith “as advertised”, the guy that “catches everything” he gets his hands on.

Sirianni talked about Smith’s length, catch radius, and smooth overall presence to his game.

Which of the Eagles 9 new drafted rookies project to be starters in 2021?

